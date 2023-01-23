PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 34,573 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,573 shares during the quarter. Post comprises 6.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Post worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Post by 20.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Post by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POST stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $90.58. 71,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $96.36.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Articles

