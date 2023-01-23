PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 78,193 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,193 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 785,438 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 59.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 343,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -448.00, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.