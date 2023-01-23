Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $145.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $139.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

