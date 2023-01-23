QUINT (QUINT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.09 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $4.09 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00006545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00414084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,679.99 or 0.29065654 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00588262 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.