R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $17.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 216.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

