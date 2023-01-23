RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RDCM stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
