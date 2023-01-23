RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,621,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

