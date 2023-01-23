Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $1.73 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00007559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $84.54 million and $7.36 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00412557 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.62 or 0.28962051 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00588110 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
