Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.90. 1,512,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,986. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

