Raymond James Lowers Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $32.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 2.53. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

