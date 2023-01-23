Raymond James Raises The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $40.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

SHYF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $286.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Shyft Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,705,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,852,000 after buying an additional 239,340 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,020,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 211,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

