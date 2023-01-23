ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $8,226.29 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

