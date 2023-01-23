ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $5,571.29 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00397540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00029641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017693 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

