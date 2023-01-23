Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €204.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €204.00 ($221.74) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($244.57) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 0.4 %

ETR:RHM opened at €224.00 ($243.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €77.90 ($84.67) and a 12 month high of €227.90 ($247.72). The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €195.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €176.35.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

