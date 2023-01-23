Ribbon Finance (RBN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.94 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $89.61 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

