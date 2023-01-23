Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.
Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $34.34 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31.
Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $88.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.
