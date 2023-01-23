Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $34.34 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $88.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

