Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6,333.00

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,333 ($77.28) and last traded at GBX 6,231.60 ($76.04), with a volume of 1399570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,213 ($75.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,380 ($65.65) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.86) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,965 ($72.79).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,743.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.01 billion and a PE ratio of 701.24.

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.