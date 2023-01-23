Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 7,400

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from GBX 6,900 ($84.20) to GBX 7,400 ($90.30) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.86) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.01) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,075.38 ($74.14).

RIO traded up GBX 18.60 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 6,231.60 ($76.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,618. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40). The stock has a market cap of £101.01 billion and a PE ratio of 703.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,743.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

