Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $957,708.67 and $16,157.03 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00030215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00223841 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002875 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00188368 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,204.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.