River Oaks Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

CADE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,572. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.