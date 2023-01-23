River Oaks Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 13,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,118. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.