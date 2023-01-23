River Oaks Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.38% of First National worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXNC. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First National by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of First National in the third quarter valued at $223,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of First National in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First National by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First National in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

FXNC traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746. The company has a market cap of $109.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that First National Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

About First National

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

