River Oaks Capital LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Unity Bancorp makes up approximately 2.6% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Unity Bancorp worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $358,432.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNTY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.39. 1,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $278.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.