River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 794,609 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 277.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,609 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kroger worth $47,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.71. 463,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

