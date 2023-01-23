River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,853 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 208,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.2% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 83,787 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 108,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,062. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.14%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

