River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,379 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Unilever worth $87,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 230.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.74. 236,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,712. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

