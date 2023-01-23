River Road Asset Management LLC Has $116.57 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,944 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $116,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,982 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $7,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.72. 5,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.79. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total transaction of $940,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $50,134.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

