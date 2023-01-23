River Road Asset Management LLC Has $34.67 Million Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 8.47% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $34,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPSI. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. 5,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $412.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

