River Road Asset Management LLC Has $53.77 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $53,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 416,091 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 756,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.