River Road Asset Management LLC Has $56.20 Million Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,465 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 12.59% of Argan worth $56,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Argan by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Argan by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Argan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of AGX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $38.00. 8,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

