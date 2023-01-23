River Road Asset Management LLC Has $82.86 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $82,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.