River Road Asset Management LLC Has $99.33 Million Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,212 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX accounts for about 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $99,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cfra dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,866 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.51. 39,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

