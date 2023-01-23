River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $43.02 Million in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 285,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,016,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of ICU Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.23. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

