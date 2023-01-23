River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $43,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
