River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 285,630 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,016,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.20. 22,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,191. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

