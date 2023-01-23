River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 112,844 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,965 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 112,844 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.78% of Yelp worth $66,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yelp by 249.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,773 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,866 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 27.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,270. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. 92,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

