River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 112,844 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,965 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 112,844 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.78% of Yelp worth $66,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Insider Activity

Yelp Price Performance

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $175,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,547 shares of company stock worth $7,860,270. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. 92,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.