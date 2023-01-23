River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 14,022 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Armstrong World Industries worth $109,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,043,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,186,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.81. 14,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,579. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $102.26.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

