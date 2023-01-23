River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 189,865 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,865 shares during the quarter. Premier comprises approximately 2.9% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.87% of Premier worth $195,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.81. 24,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,598. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.