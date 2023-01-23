River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 257,237 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,237 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity National Financial worth $34,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.94. 157,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,589. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.