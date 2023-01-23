River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 312,753 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 312,753 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up about 3.0% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $200,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 90,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,335. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

