River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 40,465 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,465 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 12.59% of Argan worth $56,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $38.00. 8,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,857. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $515.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Articles

