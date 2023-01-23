River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 68,386 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,386 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $36,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 62,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,160. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

