River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 87,634 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,634 shares during the period. CoreCivic accounts for approximately 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 7.00% of CoreCivic worth $72,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 580,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,238,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,627,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoreCivic Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,227 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 77,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

About CoreCivic

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.