Rocket Pool ETH Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.28 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,745.68 or 0.07592104 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $318.08 million and $4.28 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,212 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,744.79407102 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $12,692,674.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

