Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 6,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 291,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Rover Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $685.40 million, a PE ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rover Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 174,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

