Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Cut to C$37.50

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUSMF opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Russel Metals has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $28.88.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

