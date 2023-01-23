Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $102.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.77) to €16.00 ($17.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.74. 256,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $125.75.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after buying an additional 1,009,514 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 856,560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryanair by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

