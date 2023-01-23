Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $102.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.77) to €16.00 ($17.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.
Ryanair Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of RYAAY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.74. 256,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $125.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after buying an additional 1,009,514 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 49.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 856,560 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ryanair by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
