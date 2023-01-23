S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

S4 Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

SFOR stock opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 564 ($6.88). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

