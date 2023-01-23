Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Salesforce worth $158,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,892,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a market cap of $157.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,246. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.