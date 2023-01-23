Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Up to $151.25

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $151.25, but opened at $157.35. Salesforce shares last traded at $154.57, with a volume of 5,135,307 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,247 shares of company stock worth $24,923,246. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

